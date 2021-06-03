Dr. Hinshaw to update Alberta's COVID-19 status at 3:30 Thursday

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update the province's COVID-19 infections and immunization status on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak with reporters at 3:30 p.m. and you can watch her press conference live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The province is set to enter Stage 2 of its latest reopening plan a week from today. Restrictions on outdoor gatherings, indoor recreation, and personal and wellness services are among many slated to be relaxed next Thursday.

The province is also nearing 65 per cent of eligible Albertans having received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, currently at 64 per cent at the end of Tuesday.

Stage 3 of the reopening plan, which relaxes almost all public health restrictions, is slated to begin two weeks after 70 per cent of the province's eligible population has received a first dose.

Ahead of this afternoon's update, Alberta has 6,305 active cases as well as 435 people in hospital receiving care for COVID-19, including 122 in intensive care units.