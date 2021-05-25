Dr. Hinshaw to update Alberta's COVID-19 status at 3:30 Tuesday

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will hold a media availability and update the province's COVID-19 status on Tuesday.

A media release indicated Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be joined by "officials" at the 3:30 p.m. announcement. You can watch it live here on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca

Alberta's daily new cases continued to fall over the Victoria Day long weekend, with the number of active cases down to 13,608, the lowest since April 10. Monday's 452 new cases were the fewest in one day since mid-March.

But, the number of patients in intensive care units remains at near-record levels with 161 currently receiving care.

Thirteen Albertans, including one in their 20s, died due to COVID-19 over the long weekend, though that number will grow in the coming days due to reporting delays.

More than 2.1 million Albertans have now received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 350,000 are fully immunized.

Premier Jason Kenney has hinted that his government will unveil its latest reopening plan later this week.