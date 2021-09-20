Dr. Javeed Sukhera stepping down from LPSB

Dr. Javeed Sukhera has stepped down from the London Police Services Board (LPSB) had his role as Chair.

Sukhera has been Chair since January of 2020, and is stepping down to pursue a new professional role that will be taking him away from London.

During his time as on the board and as Chair he has overseen new community Anti-Racism and Mental Health and Addictions Advisory Panels.

He also oversaw the board during the challenges of the Pandemic having taken the role of Chair just months before it began.

Dr. Sukhera will remain a Board member until Dec. 11, 2021.

For the remainder of the year Susan Toth will serve as interim Chair and Councillor Jesse Helmer will be interim Vice Chair.