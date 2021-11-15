iHeartRadio

Dr. Mackie on leave

Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie speaks on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

The Medical Officer of Health for Middlesex-London is taking a leave of absence.

According to a statement from the health unit, Dr. Chris Mackie is taking a leave of absence from his duties as Medical Officer of health.

Dr. Alex Summer has been appointed as Acting Medical Officer of Health.

No further details have been provided.

12