Dr. Nathanson answers questions on COVID-19 hospitalizations, restrictions and Omicron

CTV News spoke with Dr. Barry Nathanson, critical care specialist at Newmarket's Southlake Regional Health Centre, about COVID-19 hospitalizations and early evidence of weak immune protection from an Omicron infection.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY IN ONTARIO

"There's no question, as we see our data rolling in day over day, that the numbers of COVID patients coming in to hospital seems to be reducing," Dr. Nathanson said.

"We're still seeing an influx, and hospitals are still quite full of patients with COVID, as are critical care units in general. However, the numbers seem to be going down," he noted.

LOOSENING RESTRICTIONS

"We should naturally expect to see an increase in transmission of the virus in the community and, therefore, an increase in the number of patients who require hospitalization and ICU admission.

It doesn't mean to say that there aren't things that we as individuals can't do to reduce the impact," Dr. Nathanson said.

"If we were, for example, to go out and enjoy the freedom and pleasure of dining out in a restaurant, which I think we all should do, that we don't need to take our masks off from the time we walk in from the time we leave. And we can enjoy ourselves while masked and conversing, but taking off our masks only when we're eating," he added.

RESTARTING NON-URGENT POSTPONED SURGERIES

"I have very serious concerns about the impact that the pandemic - and the measures that have been used to counter the effects of the pandemic - have all had on general health," he said when asked about the delay with resuming non-emergent surgeries.

"Particularly, given your question, on the buildup and the backlog of required, necessary procedures that continues to increase," he said.

UNVACCINATED AND INFECTED WITH OMICRON

Early evidence suggests that becoming infected with Omicron while unvaccinated may not offer much protection against future variants, which Dr. Nathanson said is not a "disappointment" for him.

"Would it be better if virus-induced infection would produce immunity to all future variants? It would be wonderful.

But really, it has been shown to be a pipe dream since the beginning of the pandemic.

It's not typical for coronaviruses in general. The fact that it's not being seen for this coronavirus is not a surprise," he explained.

"But, on the other side, we have wonderful tools to protect us all so that we can live our lives to a great extent, free of the fear that this virus caused at the beginning of the pandemic certainly, until we had the amazing developments of vaccination," Dr. Nathanson concluded.