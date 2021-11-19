Dr. Richard Goldbloom was a pillar of Halifax's medical community
Dr. Richard Goldbloom has passed away after an extraordinary career and life of service that has left a lasting legacy in the Halifax region.
He was married to the late Ruth Goldbloom, who co-founded the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax.
Together, they were active in the academic, political, cultural, and social life of Halifax.
Dr. Goldbloom was the head of Dalhousie University's Department of Pediatrics and chancellor from 2001 to 2007.
He was the first physician-in-chief and director of research at the IWK Children's Hospital.
He was inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame and received many honours over his career -- including officer of the Order of Canada, the Queen's silver and diamond jubilee medals, the Order of Nova Scotia, and honorary degrees from McGill, Dalhousie, and Acadia University as well as University College of Cape Breton.
Dr. Goldbloom published 140 scientific research papers and, in 2013, he published his autobiography, A Lucky Life.
He passed away at 96 years of age.
