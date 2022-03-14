Dr. Robert Strang announced as honorary chair of 2022 AUS Basketball Championships

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, will be the honorary chair of the 2022 Subway AUS (Atlantic University Sport) Basketball Championships.

The AUS says Dr. Strang will represent healthcare workers across Nova Scotia who have worked to keep the province safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a privilege to represent my many colleagues in provincial government and the health care system as honorary chair for this year’s AUS basketball championship tournament,” says Dr. Strang, in a news release from the AUS.

“We are able to hold this exciting event once again because of their dedication over the past two years to controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Strang received his medical degree from the University of British Columbia, where he completed residencies in family practice, public health and preventative medicine. He was appointed the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Nova Scotia in August 2007.

Since March 2020, Dr. Strang has guided Nova Scotians through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so grateful for the leadership of Dr. Strang, Premier Houston and the many people who have worked selflessly to protect Nova Scotians over the last two years. The AUS couldn’t be happier to be honouring all health care and frontline workers at our event,” says AUS executive director, Phil Currie.

The 2022 Subway AUS Basketball Championships starts on Thursday, at 1 p.m., with the first women's quarterfinal game, at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, N.S.