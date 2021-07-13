Dr. Roussin, Premier Pallister to announce next step of Manitoba's reopening tomorrow

Manitoba's premier and top doctor are set to announce the next stage of reopening in the province nearly three weeks early.

Premier Brian Pallister along with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be holding a news conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the next phase of Manitoba’s ‘4-3-2-One Great Summer’ reopening plan.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this event.

This news of a second stage of reopening comes nearly three weeks earlier than the plan had intended. Under the plan, the second phase would begin if 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans got their first dose and 50 per cent get their second dose by Aug. 2, 2021.

As of Tuesday, the province said 76.5 per cent of Manitobans ages 12 and up had been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 57.8 per cent had received two doses.

During a COVID-19 update on Monday, Roussin said the province has been ahead of schedule for reopening.

"The advice really is to look at the epidemiology and in Manitoba to largely follow the restrictions we have in place, which we've been ahead of schedule," Roussin said.

"We're going to continue to be ahead of schedule with our reopening plans."

The third step of reopening is set to begin if 80 per cent of Manitobans receive their first dose and 75 per cent get their second dose by Labour Day.