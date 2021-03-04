Dr. Seuss books are topping Amazon charts in the U.S. this week, with nine out of the top 10 books being by the author.

The top four bestsellers on the U.S. version of Amazon as of 10 a.m. EST on Thursday were Seuss’ children’s classics “The Cat in the Hat,” “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” and “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”.

The author and his books drew the ire of many this week after an announcement by Dr. Seuss Enterprises said they would be pulling six books that portray racist and insensitive imagery.

The books that will no longer be published are not among his most well-known kids’ books and include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

According to a statement by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the decision to pull these titles from publication was made last year after reviewing Dr. Seuss’s work with a panel of experts.

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the statement said.

The books portray racist imagery of Asian and African people.

None of the six books that will no longer be published are among the top 10 best sellers on Amazon.

In Canada, one Dr. Seuss collection made the top 10 list on Amazon at the time of publication, “Dr. Seuss’s Beginner Book Collection,” while "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" and "Green Eggs and Ham" were also placed in the top 20.