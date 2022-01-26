Dr. Vera Etches to be awarded key to the city

Ottawa’s top doctor is being given the city’s highest honour.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and the entire team at Ottawa Public Health will be given the key to the city, Mayor Jim Watson announced on Wednesday.

Etches, he told council, “has inspired control, confidence and calm to our residents in the darkest days of the pandemic.”

“As a result of her efforts, Ottawa has been a leader in the fight against COVID-19.”

Watson announces two years ago he would award the key to the city to golfer Brooke Henderson, former Governor General Michaëlle Jean, TSN sportscaster James Duthie and the Ottawa Citizen.

That ceremony was cancelled because of COVID-19 and has yet to happen, but Watson said he hopes he can host the recipients this year at city hall.