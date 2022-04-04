Dr. Verna Yiu leaving Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO sought

Alberta Health Services has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.

The AHS board announced Yiu as the interim president and CEO in 2016 before extending her role for another two years effective June 2, 2021.

CTV News has confirmed Yiu was fired.

"I have had the extraordinary privilege to lead Alberta Health Services for the past six plus years," said Dr. Yiu in a Monday news release.

"I would like to thank all staff, physicians and volunteers for their steadfast care of Albertans and their ability to put patients and families first, particularly as we have navigated through the past two pandemic years."

Yiu said she took the role in an opportunity to "further solidify" culture, teamwork, and excellence within the organization.

"I believed that we could develop better relationships with our patients and families, and with Alberta communities. I am so proud and grateful for all AHS team members as well as our advisory groups and councils, and all the foundations who support AHS."

The AHS board is now in the process of searching for an interim president and CEO.

A search committee was formed several months ago, and AHS says the group has already started a search process.

The board has asked Mauro Chies, vice president of Cancer Care Alberta and Clinical Support Services, to serve in the role of interim CEO on a temporary basis.

Board chair Gregory Turnbull says they expect an "orderly transition."

"We are very grateful for Dr. Yiu’s tireless leadership through the worst days of the pandemic, and we thank her for her years of dedicated service and commitment to AHS and to Albertans," said Turnbull.