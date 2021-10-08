Draconids meteor shower to peak Friday night

The Draconids meteor shower is expected to peak the evening of Friday, Oct. 8.

The meteor shower radiates from the head of the constellation Draco which can be found above the northwestern horizon at nightfall.

In fact, the best viewing time for this particular meteor shower is earlier in the night. The constellation is between the "little dipper" and the bright star Vega.

While expected to peak Friday night, the rate of meteors for this particular shower is quite variable ranging from sometimes dozens to hundreds of meteors an hour.

Viewing conditions are expected to be good for the Maritime region.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night and the moon is only at 6 per cent illumination.

Of course, for best viewing, you’d want to get to a darker area away from city or town lights.

Tim Doucette of Deep Sky Eye Observatory located at Quinan, N.S. sent the attached video of his night sky camera capturing a particularly bright meteor as part of this shower.