'Drag is human': Pride week festivities continue in Moncton with drag march

Moncton's Pride week continued Sunday with a drag march and family BBQ picnic at Centennial Park.

The march was organized as an inclusive event where everyone could feel welcome and safe.

Family, friends and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community gathered to support drag performers, many of whom have been the target of persecution over the last year or so for performing in front of children.

Drag performer Anastasia said the march was to show people that drag is human.

Anastasia also spoke about the importance of letting people know they have nothing to fear from drag performances.

"I have done a few drag readings a few times and we've had protesters at some, there are some that was none. To me, there's not a single one when they tried to give me a reason as why they were upset about it. There's not a single person that could bring out a valid reason of why am I scary."

The event was organized by Moncton's River of Pride organization.

Vice-president Justin Durette said the non-profit organization wanted to support the drag community because they believe that they've been targeted unfairly this year.

"Especially in U.S. laws. Especially Florida. They've been heavily under attack," said Durette.

Durette said there are numerous events scheduled for Pride week in the Greater Moncton area.

"Saturday, we have the Pride parade at 1 p.m., then we have the Pride market taking place after. We have 80 vendors, that's a lot," said Durette.

At 6 p.m., there will be a drag concert at Moncton's Riverfront Park and the night will be capped off with a fireworks show.

"We're anticipating a lot of people coming for that event. We've heard there's some buses coming down from Halifax, Fredericton. It's looking like a very important and big night," said Durette.

A full schedule of events can be found on the River of Pride's Facebook page.

