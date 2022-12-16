Drag performer brings festive cheer to North Vancouver

It’s been said that St. Nick knows when you’re sleeping and he knows when you’re awake – but when Santa gets a little busy, he has a very special family member step in to spread the magic of Christmas.

Drag performer Conni Smudge, who’s described as Mrs. Claus’s cousin, has been hosting “Snack and Chats” at North Vancouver’s PRIDE parklet every Tuesday and Thursday this holiday season.

Family events featuring drag performers have been met with backlash in some communities, including in Victoria, where one such show was cancelled over the summer due to violent threats. Smudge herself faced a tense encounter during a recent event at North Vancouver City Library.

“I was doing a drag queen story time and a gentleman was there and he got quite verbally abusive. We handled it perfectly, the kids were not scarred, but it put me into a deep thought,” Smudge said.

While CTV News was interviewing Smudge, event organizers were also warned of protesters in the area.

“I think they’re over on the plaza, I think they’re a bit confused, they don’t know where I am situated," said Smudge. "I am not hiding from them. I am here. I am queer. And they should get used to it."

Despite what she calls a small amount of negativity, Smudge’s Christmas spirit was welcomed by people passing by her festive set up.

The snacks and chats with Mrs. Claus’s cousin is also supporting the North Shore Pride Alliance, an organization Smudge co-founded.

“The reason I am really doing this is because it’s the only way, I think, to combat that negativity and hate, is more love and more generosity,” Smudge said.