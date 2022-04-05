Drag queen royalty performing in London

London-born drag queen Jimbo and her fellow tour mates hit the stage at London’s Centennial Hall on Tuesday for WAR On The Catwalk live drag show.

“We are travelling across the country, sharing our love for our art, beauty, performance and connection, and it’s a dream come true,” said Jimbo, contestant on season one of Canada’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World.

The performer is excited to be back in their hometown to perform live and in-person for friends and family.

The tour features solo performances from drag queen’s that were fan-favourites from Canada’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race US.

“It is the most iconic show you’ve ever seen,” said Priyanka, Canada’s Drag Race season one winner. “t’s a great show where the cast get to show off our talents.”

Canada’s Drag Race season two winner, Icesis Couture, was excited to bring the art form in-person to stages across the country.

“It means so much, when I was doing Drag Race we were in a full-blown pandemic and then after I won we were in a full-blown lockdown. This is my first tour, I’m so excited, it’s been awesome to reconnect with the fans,” said Couture.