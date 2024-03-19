Drag story time at Thunder Bay, Ont., library cancelled after threat, police investigating

Thunder Bay police are investigating after several bomb threats abruptly closed the public library Saturday, where a drag story time was to be held.

The Mary J.L. Black Public Library on Edward Street South was scheduled to host a Story Time with Thunder Bay Drag Queens event from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., but had to cancel after police received the threat.

"We placed bombs at 901 Edward St. S, Thunder Bay, Ontario," said an email received by several CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca employees on March 16 around 1:40 p.m.

"They will detonate soon. Evacuate now."

Police closed and secured the library and later determined there was no credible threat.

"Incidents like this are a significant draw on police resources and are disruptive and disparaging to many community members," Thunder Bay police said in a news release.

"While people have the right to voice or demonstrate views that oppose inclusivity initiatives, those who choose to break the law are subject to criminal charges."

The library called the shocking threat a "cruel and senseless hoax."

In a joint letter, Rainbow Collective, Thunder Pride and Wiggins Productions condemned the threat of violence and intimidation.

"We refuse to be silenced or intimidated by those who seek to undermine the values of inclusivity and acceptance," the letter said.

"Ultimately, such attacks reinforce the importance of standing united against bigotry and violence and continuing to support events like story time as a beacon of acceptance and understanding."

Story time will continue next month

The Thunder Bay library said in a social media post the drag queens will return in April for story time on a monthly basis for the foreseeable future.

Local drag artists Lady Fantasia LaPremiere and Mz. Molly Poppinz "read stories and do activities while fostering acceptance and appreciation of diversity" during the story time events.

"This program empowers young people to express themselves as beautiful and unique individuals that bring joy to the world. And sharing a love of reading is always a win-win in our books," said Rose N Crantz Roasting Co, sponsors of the event.

Community conversation

Rainbow Collective and Thunder Pride are hosting a community conversation on April 11 with Thunder Bay Police Chief Darcy Fleury and members of the police services leadership team.

The event will be a chance for people from Thunder Bay's 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to voice safety and security concerns "and the escalating numbers of hate incidents in our city."

"Together we will overcome adversity and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future," Rainbow Collective, Thunder Pride, and Wiggins Productions said.