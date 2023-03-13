Drake, 21 Savage are going on tour together, but Toronto 'details to be announced'
Drake has announced a North American summer tour, and while he will be performing in his hometown Toronto, it is the only stop on the tour that does not have a confirmed date or venue.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the Toronto rapper announced his joint "It’s All A Blur Tour" with 21 Savage, months after their collaborative studio album “Her Loss” dropped.
The video posted with his announcement highlights moments throughout Drake’s career as a musician, featuring various concerts, clips with his mother, Sandi Graham, and his five-year-old son, Adonis.View this post on Instagram
The 2023 tour kicks off in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 16 and caps off on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Arizona, and makes various stops throughout Canada and the United States.
Only three Canadian cities are part of the tour – the Bell Centre in Montreal on July 14, Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 28, and Toronto, which is the only city currently not to have its tour date set.
“Details to be announced,” is all it says under Toronto.
Here are all of the tour dates for “It’s All A Blur”:
- New Orleans, LA, June 16
- Nashville, TN, June 19
- Houston, TX< June 21
- Dallas, TX, June 24
- Miami, FL, June 28
- Atlanta, GA, July 1
- Atlanta, GA, July 2
- Chicago, IL, July 5
- Chicago, IL, July 6
- Detroit, MI, July 8
- Boston, MA, July 11
- Boston, MA, July 12
- Montreal, Que., July 14
- Brooklyn, NY, July 17
- Brooklyn, NY, July 18
- New York, NY, July 25
- New York, NY, July 26
- Washington, DC, July 28
- Philadelphia, PA, July 31
- Inglewood, CA, Aug. 12
- Inglewood, CA, Aug. 13
- San Francisco, CA, Aug. 18
- Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 21
- Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 22
- Seattle, WA, Aug. 25
- Vancouver, BC, Aug. 28
- Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 1
- Glendale, AZ, Sept. 5
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.