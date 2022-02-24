Drake offers to save popular Toronto patty shop after it announces its closing

Toronto rapper Drake has offered to buy an iconic Toronto patty shop after it announced it would be closing its doors.

People lined up by the hundreds on Thursday after Randy's, located on Eglinton Avenue in Little Jamaica, announced the family run business is being shuttered.

"This was one of the best places to buy patties," one customer said Thursday. "Any time you think of Oakwood and Eglington, the first place you always think of is Randy's."

In a statement on social media, the owners said they were closing due to a number of issues. They said endless Metrolinx construction, two years of dealing with COVID-19, and aging owners were all behind the reasons to close.

After announcing the closure on Instagram, they got a surprise comment from one of Toronto’s biggest celebrities.

"I'll buy Randy's right now," Drake wrote in the comments.

The owners said they haven’t received a formal offer from Drake so far, but they do hope Randy's can be revived in one form or another.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Mike Walker