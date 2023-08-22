Drake reveals new album cover, designed by 5-year-old son Adonis
Drake has revealed the artwork for his upcoming album, designed by none other than his son, five-year-old Adonis.
The Toronto rapper shared the album cover on Instagram Monday with the caption “For All The Dogs,” a reference to the project title.
"Cover by Adonis," the caption continues.
The artwork portrays a white dog with red eyes, drawn in what appears to be crayon.
Hours before that, Drake shared a photo of Adonis and his mother, Sandi Graham.
The rapper’s upcoming project is set to be released any day now. On July 26, at a show at Madison Square Gardens in New York, he told the crowd, “I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t.”
That was four weeks ago.
READ MORE: Drake concert date in Toronto rescheduled
Drake is currently touring his joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. They will be back in Canada on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, before performing two hometown shows at the Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 5 and 7.View this post on Instagram
