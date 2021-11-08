Drake, Travis Scott sued over deadly Astroworld festival crowd crush

Travis Scott and Canadian rapper Drake are being sued over the deadly crowd crush at Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Both Drake and Scott are being sued for negligence stemming from Friday's incident that left at least eight people dead and dozens more injured.

Drake was a surprise guest who appeared on stage with festival headliner Travis Scott as 50,000 people rushed towards the stage.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by CTV News, Drake "helped incite the crowd" alongside Scott "as the crowd became out of control."

"Drake even continued to perform on stage while the crowd mayhem continued," the lawsuit alleges.

Fans began to push towards the stage at NRG Park around 9:30 p.m., with some apparently suffering cardiac arrests and other medical issues, officials told reporters outside the venue. Minutes later, the chaos was declared a "mass casualty incident."

Kristian Paredes, 23, who was in the crowd Friday, filed the US$1-million lawsuit against Drake and Scott after suffering "severe bodily injuries," according to the lawsuit.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and officials at Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation were also named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges Scott "had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events" and officials "should have known of Scott's prior conduct."

The allegations in the lawsuit have not been tested in court.

At least two lawsuits were filed on behalf of a man injured in the crush of people in state court in Houston. Attorneys for Manuel Souza are suing Scott, Live Nation and others, saying they were responsible.

Souza was allegedly trampled at the concert, leaving him with "serious bodily injuries."

Scott said in a statement he was "absolutely devastated by what took place" Friday night and was assisting officials.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," the rapper said.

In 2017, Scott was accused of inciting a riot at another show where concertgoers were injured. He was charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor. However, Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and had to pay more than US$6,000 to two people injured at the show, according to the LA Times.

Houston police have opened a criminal investigation of the Astroworld incident.

With files from Reuters