Dramatic crash caught on camera after driver speeds through Vancouver stop sign

One person is in hospital after a high-speed crash happened in a Vancouver intersection Friday morning.

Surveillance video from the intersection shows a silver car travelling quickly along Prince Edward before it collides with a pickup truck travelling down 57th Avenue.

It appears the driver of the car sped through a stop sign. Though the sign is obscured by a tree in the video, a white painted line can be seen on the road, in line with the signpost.

The street view on Google Maps shows Prince Edward has a stop sign at that intersection in both directions.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it received a call about that crash at about 7:30 a.m.

Four paramedic crews and a supervisor unit went to the scene and one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles appeared to be badly damaged and had to be towed from the area.