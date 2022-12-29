Dramatic fire engulfs home in Nanaimo, B.C.

Two people escaped a fire that engulfed a home in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday morning.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called to the home at the corner of Bowen Road and Latimer Road around 3:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they could see heavy flame and smoke coming from the property.

The fire department tells CTV News that two people were inside the home when the fire started. Both occupants were able to escape uninjured, though one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Fire investigators were at the home Thursday morning to try to determine a cause of the blaze.

Firefighters say BC Hydro contacted the fire department saying electricity had been disconnected at the home last month.

A total of 16 firefighters and five fire engines responded to the incident.

Crews were still cleaning up the scene around 8 a.m. Thursday.