Dramatic moment as camper van catches fire at McDonald's drive-thru

A dramatic scene unfolded at the drive-thru of a McDonald's in Barrie on Monday morning when a camper being towed by a vehicle caught fire.

The Barrie Fire Department was called to the McDonald's on Bayfield Street at Livingstone Street West shortly after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

CTV News viewers Antonio Fanioudakis and Trish Troughton said they had just pulled out of the drive-thru when they noticed smoke coming out of the top of the camper.

The pair immediately blocked the drive-thru with their vehicle, preventing other drivers from pulling in.

Fanioudakis and Troughton called 911 and directed people to stand back as flames started to pour out of the top of the camper.

Deputy Chief Carrie Clark told CTV News three fire crews attended to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.