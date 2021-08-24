Dramatic moment as camper van catches fire at McDonald's drive-thru
A dramatic scene unfolded at the drive-thru of a McDonald's in Barrie on Monday morning when a camper being towed by a vehicle caught fire.
The Barrie Fire Department was called to the McDonald's on Bayfield Street at Livingstone Street West shortly after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.
CTV News viewers Antonio Fanioudakis and Trish Troughton said they had just pulled out of the drive-thru when they noticed smoke coming out of the top of the camper.
The pair immediately blocked the drive-thru with their vehicle, preventing other drivers from pulling in.
Fanioudakis and Troughton called 911 and directed people to stand back as flames started to pour out of the top of the camper.
Deputy Chief Carrie Clark told CTV News three fire crews attended to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
-
What is the milk crate challenge? Experts warn of potentially dangerous internet trendSocial media users have been challenging each other to climb steps made of stacked milk crates, but safety experts, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are advising against the newest internet trend.
-
Sask. Teachers’ Federation says back-to-school plans a 'recipe for disaster'“The high schools not requiring masks and not requiring vaccination — it's a recipe for disaster,” STF president Patrick Maze tells CTV News.
-
List of possible candidates to replace Manitoba's premier is thinningThe field of potential candidates to replace Brian Pallister is thinning.
-
Municipality of Lakeshore approves flood mitigation frameworkThe Municipality of Lakeshore has approved a “multi-pronged approach” to address flooding concerns and is looking to hear from residents impacted by the issue.
-
Hours extended a several Toronto pools amid scorching temperaturesThe city is extending hours at eight pools today amid unrelenting hot and humid weather in Toronto.
-
Greens pick candidate turfed by NDP in last federal campaign over Israel tweetsThe federal Greens have nominated a candidate in Nova Scotia who was turfed by the NDP in the last national campaign after a tweet surfaced in which she had compared Israel to Nazi Germany.
-
Guelph boy, 4, raises $10K biking for Sick Kids HospitalA four-year-old Guelph boy is riding his bike to help fight kids' cancer and raise money for Sick Kids Hospital.
-
Potential spread of COVID-19 at Prince Albert kids festival, Sask. Health Authority saysThe Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about the potential spread of COVID-19 at a kids event in Prince Albert.
-
Spread of COVID-19 in Surrey schools was 'limited,' according to data reviewMore than nine in 10 COVID-19 cases associated with Surrey schools originated at home or in the community, and not in schools, according to a new study from Fraser Health.