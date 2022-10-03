Dramatic moments as knife-wielding suspect tries to get into Sudbury restaurant

Greater Sudbury Police have a suspect in custody following an incident Monday morning at a Tim Horton's in the city's West End.

"Around 9:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to an establishment on Lorne Street in relation to a weapons complaint," police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email.

"Information provided was that a man had threatened another man with what was described as a knife. The man had left the establishment and employees had locked the doors."

A witness to the incident, who asked not to be named, said it began when a man in his 20s raced into the restaurant and said someone was after him.

The witness then saw the suspect cross the road from a local motel carrying a knife.

When he tried to enter the restaurant, the witness pushed a chair up against the door and prevented the suspect from getting inside.

Frustrated, he left and returned to the motel across the street. Staff at the restaurant locked the doors and the roughly two dozen customers waited for police to arrive, which took around 10 minutes, the witness said.

"A man matching the description provided was located across the street," Dunn said in the email.

She said a 39-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault, uttering death threats and weapons possession in connection with the case.