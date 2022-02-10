Dramatic rescue: Crane lowers sick worker to safety at Halifax construction site
There was a dramatic rescue in Halifax Thursday morning when a tower crane was used to lower a sick worker to safety at a construction site.
The man was working on the 14th floor of a building under construction on Almon Street when he became ill just before 8 a.m.
HRM FIRE,EHS,were used to rescue a sick worker who was on the top floor of a multi storey construction site on Almon St. Hfx,this am.On site Tower crane was used to lower patient to awaiting ambulance..@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax @VirginRadioHali pic.twitter.com/U6RAbtUID7— Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) February 10, 2022
There were no working elevators on site, so a tower crane was used to help lift medical equipment and a rescuer to the top floor, where the man was located.
“With the assistance, again, of EHS we packaged the patient, we lowered that member, the construction member, down from the crane in a basket with one of our rescue technicians and now we have turned over the patient to EHS’s care,” said Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency District Chief Brad Connors.
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance.
There is no word on his condition at this time.
