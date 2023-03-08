'Dramatic rise' in whooping cough: Southwestern Public Health

Health officials in Oxford and Elgin counties are warning parents and guardians to keep their children up to date on their vaccinations following a “dramatic rise” in cases of pertussis — also known as whooping cough — over the past 14 months.

According to a release, Southwestern Public Health has confirmed 82 cases of pertussis between Jan. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, representing about 40 per cent of the provincial total from that time period.

“Combine this with the number of children who are unvaccinated or under vaccinated and I am concerned in particular for the youngest members of our community,” said Dr. Ninh Tran, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health.

What is whooping cough?

Pertussis is also known as whooping cough, and throughout the 20th century it was one of the most common childhood diseases and a major cause of child mortality.

Following the development of a vaccine and routine administration, cases and deaths as a result of whooping cough decreased dramatically.

The disease can be introduced to communities via travel to countries with low vaccination rates, and can spread in people who are unvaccinated, under vaccinated, or whose immunity has waned over time.

Southwestern Public Health warns that whooping cough is “very contagious” and is spread via droplets from the noses and mouths of people who are infected.

Symptoms start with a runny nose or nasal congestion, sneezing, mild cough or mild fever. The cough itself can last anywhere between two to eight weeks, and gets progressively worse. Eventually, it can lead to vomiting, trouble breathing or coughing up mucus.

“It can often be recognized by the loud ‘whooping’ sound that occurs when the child is inhaling after a coughing spell,” health officials said. “Untreated pertussis in infants can lead to hospitalization, brain damage, and death.”

What can parents do to protect their children?

“I have two asks of our local parents. The first is that you make yourself familiar with the symptoms of pertussis and seek medical care if your child has these symptoms. It can be treated with antibiotics and after five days on the treatment the person can no longer spread the disease to others,” said Tran.

Secondly, parents are advised to contact their family health practitioner or Southwestern Public Health to get their children’s routine vaccinations up to date.

The vaccine is free, and the health authority said they have openings in their clinics throughout the month of March.