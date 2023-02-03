Dramatic video captures 3 people entering Scotiabank during alleged armed robbery

Helicopter video has captured the dramatic moment three people allegedly entered a Scotiabank east of Toronto during an armed robbery before being swarmed by police as they tried to escape.

In a news release issued on Friday, York police said on Jan. 20 they were called to a currency exchange store located in Richmond Hill for an armed robbery.

Police said two suspects, allegedly armed with a gun, attempted to gain entry as the victim was entering the store. The victim got away and the two suspects allegedly fled in a dark-coloured Mazda.

According to authorities, a police helicopter located the suspect vehicle a short time later on Highway 407 driving towards Durham Region.

Members of the hold-up, canine, and emergency response units located the suspects as they allegedly attempted an armed robbery at Scotiabank in the Victoria Street West and Gordon Street area in Whitby, police said.

Video from the helicopter shows a car parked outside the bank before three people get out and enter the bank. The driver of the car does not exit the vehicle.

The video then cuts to showing three people sprinting away from the bank, before eventually being arrested by police.

According to police, a 21-year-old man with no fixed address, a 20-year-old man from Stoney Creek, a 16-year-old male from Brampton, and a 15-year-old male from Toronto are now facing a combined 46 criminal charges, including armed robbery.

York police allege the four suspects used a stolen car in a series of armed robberies in York Region, Durham Region, Peel Region, and Halton Region in January.

They have allegedly been linked to a pharmacy robbery in Peel Region and a jewelry store robbery in Oakville. They are also allegedly responsible for the robbery of an electrical supply store in Vaughan.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact York police.