'Drastic difference': Downtown Calgary CTrain platforms now have brighter lights

Calgary Transit has improved lighting at its downtown LRT platforms in an effort to make it safer for riders to use CTrains.

The brighter lights have been added to all stations from Downtown West-Kerby to City Hall to improve visibility

"Customers will notice the drastic difference in the increased lighting levels," said Sharon Fleming, director of Calgary Transit, in a Wednesday news release.

The City of Calgary says the enhanced lighting will allow security cameras to "capture clearer footage of platform activity."

In addition to improving visibility, the upgraded lighting fixtures use LED lights which will reduce overall energy consumption and minimize maintenance costs for the next 10 years, according to the city.

"This important upgrade is one of many measures that we are implementing to fulfill our commitment to customer safety," said Wednesday's release.

Customers can use the Transit Watch program to report safety concerns, or:

Text: 74100 to discreetly;

Call 262-1000 option #1;

Use the help button/phone at CTrain stations.