‘Draw on a different canvas:’ Fergus, Ont. barber puts artistic spin on unique hair designs

A barber in Fergus, Ont. Is taking his hair cuts to a whole new level.

Pedro Gonzalez has taken his love for art and weaved it into his passion for cutting hair by creating unique designs on customers’ heads.

“I’ve just always loved drawing since I was a kid,” he said. “That’s my huge passion and I found a way to draw on a different canvas.”

The owner of Pedrito Navajas Barbershop has been cutting, shaving, and styling famous faces and iconic scenes from favourite films like Home Alone to Black Panther.

“I’ve bee coming to Pedro for years now and the work he does is amazing,” said customer Adam Haddock. “He’s unmatched to anyone I’ve ever come to.”

For the Toronto Maple Leafs’ fan like Haddock however, he was treated to an Auston Matthews design with his haircut.

“Every time I finish a design I look and I’m like ‘wow, I put that one up,’” said Gonzalez. “That’s crazy. People get really excited.”

The barber uses eyeshadows and eye lines to add depth and dimension, and depending on the intricacy of the design, can take anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours to complete.

“It takes time to get the skills and you have to be really patient, because once you cut the hair you cannot put it back,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez opened his shop in Fergus last July, and although it’s been a challenge running the small business during the pandemic, he’s grateful for the community support.

“This town is amazing,” he said. “The only thing that has stopped us from growing and moving forward has been the few lockdowns we had, but the support of the town is incredible.”

Gonzalez has also been a long time competitor at the international hair cutting and design shows. He says he’s looking forward to getting back on stage once restrictions are lifted.