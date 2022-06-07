Drayton man wins $100,000 ENCORE prize

A Drayton man is $100,000 richer after his ENCORE ticket had six of the seven winning numbers in the April 21 lottery draw.

The OLG said Adam Surnoskie, a 36-year-old tradesman, also won another $4 dollars from his DAILY GRAND selection, bringing his total winnings to $100,004.

Surnoskie told the OLG that he was at a gas station when the words "Big Winner" appeared on the screen.

"I doubted it immediately and checked it again, then handed it to the store clerk," he said in a media release. "When I saw the lottery terminal shut down it was surreal and exciting."

His wife, he added, quickly went from disbelief to excitement.

"We started discussing all the possibilities after a high five and big hug."

Surnoskie told the OLG their plan is to put some of the winning into their house, while the rest will be saved for future travel and the couple's children.

The OLG said the winning ticket was purchased at the Mac's store on Fairway Drive in Brantford.