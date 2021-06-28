Drayton Valley RCMP searching for man last seen June 22

RCMP are still seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing in the Drayton Valley area.

Derek John Henningsmoen, 65, was reported missing on June 21 after caregivers said he had not returned to his residence since 12 p.m.

Police say he was last seen at the Petro Canada South on June 22 at 2:50 a.m.

Henningsmoen has medical concerns that make him vulnerable, RCMP said.

He is described as:

• 5’6’’

• 150 pounds

• Shoulder length white hair

• Blue eyes and wears glasses

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and light grey t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drayton Valley RCMP at 780-542-4457 or online.