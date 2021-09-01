Drayton Valley RCMP seek vehicle in connection with suspicious death
Mounties in Drayton Valley, Alta., are searching for vehicle in connection with a suspicious death on Monday night.
RCMP say just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, officers responded to a call for help from the area hospital.
About half an hour earlier, a man with life-threatening injuries was dropped off in the hospital parking lot before driving off, according to police.
The man, identified by RCMP as 40-year-old Jonathan James Paul of Calgary, later died of those injuries.
Police are seeking his vehicle, a 2005 maroon Nissan Armada SUV with licence plate CKC 6763.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or who dropped Paul off at the hospital are asked to contact Drayton Valley RCMP.
Police have provided the below stock image of a 2005 Nissan Armada.
-
