'Dream come true': LaSalle mom wins $100,000 with Encore

A LaSalle mother says winning $100,000 is like a “dream come true”.

Alex Marogy matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 3 Lotto 6/49 draw to win the prize.

She also won $10 on her other LOTTO 6/49 selection, bringing her total winnings to $100,010!

Marogy, a 52-year-old mom of two, said she enjoys playing the lottery and always says yes to Encore. This is her first big win.

The realtor was checking her tickets before work when she discovered she won.

“I was trying to figure out what I won on,” she said. “When I double checked my ticket, I realized it was on ENCORE. I was in shock and had to check my ticket about 10 more times before I believed it.”

Marogy said she told her boyfriend she won by texting him a photo of her ticket.

“I got him to confirm my win as well,” she said. Then, she shared the exciting news with her close friends and family.

Alex hasn’t made any major plans with her win just yet, but she is considering taking a mini vacation. “It’s like a dream come true,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at GoCo Gas Station on Arkona Road in Arkona, a community in Lambton Shores.