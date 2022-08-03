'Dream come true': Saskatoon performer reflects on North American tour of Cats

A Saskatoon performer’s dream came true by playing Mungojerrie in a North American Tour of Cats.

Max Craven's role has him singing, dancing and performing acrobatics.

“Being on a national tour is definitely a big accomplishment. It's definitely was a big goal of mine,” the 22-year-old said.

He started dancing when he was eight years old before getting into musical theatre in high school. He auditioned for the part against more than 100 others through a self-tape. He didn’t hear back for nine months before being asked to perform in person in New York.

“There was a waiting period after the callbacks. Then I got the call that I was going to be making my national tour debut,” he said. “It was a dream come true. I cried when I got the call.”

For Craven, it was special since Cats was the first show he had ever seen on Broadway.

The group began rehearsals on Aug. 11, 2021, before their first show on Sept. 21.

“That opening night in front of an audience. Oh, my gosh, I have not performed in front of an audience in forever. That opening night was so, so special.”

The tour went to 50 cities in 35 states with two stops in Canada, running until late June.

“Life on the road is really exciting,” said Craven. “It had its challenges like living out of a hotel room for about a year.”

One stop that sticks out was getting to perform at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

“I'll never forget soundcheck in that theatre, it was just breathtaking because it's a massive, massive house,” said Craven.

Craven says he was “very lucky” to have his father Bruce, a physiotherapist, help him through the grind of a 10-month tour.

“Being able to have him as a resource to guide me and help me with my warmup or my cooldown or strengthening exercises so I can maintain and sustain the show eight times a week,” Max said.

“I’ve had athletes achieve major success but there is nothing like seeing your child succeed in that way,” said Bruce Craven. “There is so much emotion. So much excitement for them.”

Craven will be heading back on the North American Cats Tour in the fall in a more extensive role.