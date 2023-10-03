Dream home, Mustang convertible and more up for grabs with the Brentwood Lottery
The Brentwood Lottery is back!
There are many exciting prizes to be won in this year including a brand new Ford Mustang GT convertible.
In all, over $1 million in cash and prizes is up for grabs as the lottery kicks off sales on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
This is the 32nd year of the lottery. It features over 100 individual prizes, including four early-bird draws for $25,000, 20-plus draws for cash, cars and the grand prize — a dream home in Harrow, Ont.
Most importantly, funds raised support critical programs and services at the Brentwood Recovery Home in Windsor. The organization has been a critical care provider for those in our community battling life-threatening addictions.
Elizabeth Dulmage, executive director of Brentwood Recovery Home, and her team are grateful for the local fund-raising support — critical for Brentwood to help save lives.
"The donations that come from this community, the people that buy the lottery tickets, buy the 50-50 tickets — they really are helping us keep beds open,” said Dulmage.
“And [they] help people be on program and then continue to support them after they finish the program."
