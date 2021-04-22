Dream Lottery for London hospitals sells out in record time

The 2021 Spring Dream Lottery for London hospitals has set a new record, selling out in 14 days.

Officials with the lottery, which supports London's three major hospitals, are thanking everyone who has supported the fundraiser.

"Although we are in these uncertain times, it is so amazing to see the community come together and support London's hospitals."

Just two days ago, the Dream Lottery announced it had surpassed 85 per cent sold.

This year marks the 25th year of the Dream Lottery, a partnership of Children’s Foundation, St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation and London Health Sciences Foundation.

Since, 1996, it has raised a net of more than $44.5 million.

With the early sell-out, the draw day for the grand prize and the 50/50 winners is expected to be moved up to June 17.