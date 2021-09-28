Dream Lottery supporting London, Ont. hospitals returns

The fall edition of the Dream Lottery is here, with prizes including homes, travel, cash and more -- all while supporting London's hospitals.

For the grand prize, there are two dream home options, a vacation for life package or a cash prize.

The grand prize homes, both in London and fully furnished, are each valued at over a million dollars.

The other grand prize options are a million dollars in cash -- or a Vacation for Life Package that includes at $150,000 Robert Q Gift Certificate, 2022 Airstream Atlas and $500,000 cash.

In addition to the grand prizes, there are a number of trips, vehicles and renovations to be won.

All proceeds support services at London Health Sciences Centre, Children's Hospital at LHSC and St. Joseph's Health Care London.

John MacFarlane, LHSC president & CEO, said in a statement, “Every ticket purchased helps advance the standard of care in our region, allowing London’s hospitals to provide the best possible care for all patients. So, as you dream about a winning a Dream home, patients at our hospitals can dream of a brighter future.”

For details and tickets visit dreamitwinit.ca.