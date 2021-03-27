Dream makeover: Maximizing space by adding up

Have you donned your hard-hat and tool-belt during this pandemic?

Has time at home made you want to renovate, update, upgrade, or create a home facelift?

If you answered ‘yes’, Steve Barkhouse of Amsted Design Build says you’re part of a huge trend.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in people looking to add space to their homes. Additions now make up 25 per cent of the requests we receive, compared to 15 per cent during this time the previous year,” he says.

Imagine having a big budget allowing you to create the home you have always dreamed of in one major renovation.

You are about to enjoy that very project.

“We worked with this awesome family from the very beginning, prior to purchasing this house. They were looking to create a home that would accommodate their family of six, plus the in-laws, without sacrificing the backyard oasis they craved,” explains Barkhouse.

“To achieve all of this, they found a home that had a large footprint and great lot, and we built up! A second-storey addition and complete interior makeover gave this family everything they desired, in a beautiful package that truly maximized their space and improved their lives.”

Barkhouse and his team, with a budget of $800,000, created this multi-generational, west-end Ottawa dream home.

“The family wanted to create an open concept living plan but they needed additional bedroom space and also wanted an in-law suite. To achieve everything, we knew an addition was needed. However, thinking creatively about the existing space allowed us to achieve all of the desired outcomes without any need to take more of their large backyard. Instead, we built up!”

Enjoy this virtual tour: https://www.amsted.ca/news-videos/must-have-muskoka-renovation-tour/

Front: BEFORE

Existing home had a great footprint, with lots of ground floor space

Master suite and two bedrooms were found on the main floor

Small second storey had two others bedrooms and a 3-piece bathroom

We removed the second storey in favour of a new plan

Front: AFTER

New second storey balances the upper and main floors

Brought the master suite upstairs with a walk-in closet and ensuite, along with 3 bedrooms, 2 additional bathrooms a laundry room

While we were at it, updated the façade with an updated, craftsmen appearance

Back yard: BEFORE

Rear of the home had a more balanced appearance, and was situated on a large lot

Part of the reason why we chose to build up rather than out, even with such a big lot was because the homeowners were looking to create their backyard dreams

With their large family, they wanted an outdoor space that would bring them all together

Back yard: AFTER

Created a beautiful, inviting place for the family to gather

This was planned before the lockdown, but how grateful they must have been to have this space the past year

Similarly to the front, where we balanced the top with the bottom, at the rear we also established a more balanced view with the additional space and updated roof lines

Kitchen: BEFORE

Existing kitchen was very dated

Tiled countertops made it extremely difficult to clean

Enclosed with entrance from the main hallways and a small window into the adjacent family room

Kitchen: AFTER

Opened up the walls surrounding the kitchen and expanded its footprint

Reoriented the space to feature a large island with enough seating for the whole family

Small bump-out creates cozy bench seating

The entire main floor now offers a more informal living style

Interior design by StyleHaus Interiors

Unified colour palette and cohesive finishes create a warm, cozy look and feel throughout the newly open space

Living room: BEFORE

Existing living room was fully enclosed with an overbearing brick fireplace that followed the vaulted ceiling

An upper cutout and glass block attempted to add light to the room, but the room still felt small and stuffy

Living Room: AFTER

Fireplace and walls have been removed, creating a free flow and open hallway to the new office and in-law suite

With the walls removed, creates a casual dining space

Open living room with new built-in electric fireplace and bookshelves

A FEW SPECTACULAR UPGRADES:

Mudroom

Adding space upstairs allowed the homeowners to use the entire main floor footprint to add touches to make their home their own

New mudroom off of the garage creates added convenience for their large family

Walkthrough access to the new pantry

Dog shower

And this custom elevated tile dog shower on the other side of the mudroom

Laundry Room

The second floor footprint increased by 2.5x the size of the original home

This renovation gave the large family space for 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms so that each bedroom had adjacent access to a bathroom and the parents maintained their view of their beautiful new back yard

As the photos show, the renovation also meant bringing the laundry up out of the basement onto the second floor for quick and convenient access

This project didn’t only go 'up' it went downstairs too

“And while we don’t have photos, it’s important to note this project also touched on the basement. In part because the structure (beams, joist supports, tele-posts & pads) had to be redesigned and re-engineered due to inadequate support to meet the new second floor loads. In opening everything up to do that, we also finished the space to include a media room and home gym,” explains Barkhouse.

This project started before the pandemic. This family gets credit for being forward thinkers.

“They truly created their own quarantine-friendly oasis, without ever knowing that it was coming. And hopefully, as a result, it’s made their last year just a little bit easier.”

“This was not a small project, or a small family,” Barhhouse acknowledges. “Most homeowners won’t have a needs list this big, or even a want list! But this second-storey addition truly maximized their home and improved their lives. Total cost $800,000.”