Dream season continues for Windsor Spitfire Wyatt Johnston who was named OHL's most outstanding player

Ontario Hockey League (OHL) commissioner David Branch remembers watching Wyatt Johnston at the OHL Cup before becoming a Windsor Spitfire.

“It's been a remarkable experience to watch Wyatt evolve,” he said.

Johnston has evolved into the league’s MVP. Branch has presented the Red Tilson trophy to many OHL greats who have gone on to successful NHL careers.

“Wyatt has every reason to be in that conversation,” he said.

At the end of Tuesday’s presentation, Johnston took a moment to reflect on those who won it before him.

“Definitely surreal to be able to have your name on an award with guys like Mitch Marner and Connor McDavid,” he said. “I think that's definitely a really special thing.”

Johnston had a special season. His 124 regular-season points were tops in the Canadian Hockey League and his 37 playoff points are currently the best in the CHL.

The 19-year-old becomes the fourth Spitfire to win the Tilson trophy. Previous winners include Glen Hall in 1951. Ernie Godden in 1981 and most recently Ryan Ellis in 2011.

Johnston is the first player since Jason Allison in 1994 to win the Tilson award, Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as the league's leading scorer and the William Hanley Trophy as the league's most gentlemanly player in the same season.

“To envision what he's done no I don't think you can predict that but you do believe in your players and he's a special kid. He really is and the progression speaks for itself,” said general manager Bill Bowler.

That progression was on full display Monday night in Game 3 of the league final against Hamilton. Johnston scored twice and was the game's first star, in a game nationally broadcast on TSN.

“The way he played, stripped pucks. Created all kinds of opportunities for everybody and then for him to find the back of the net was a big bonus for himself and the hockey club,” said head coach Marc Savard.

Windsor has a 2-1 series lead and a few days off before Friday's Game 4 at home with a big crowd expected.

“We went right to Hamilton after we beat flint out the next day and this is a rest we need,” said Savard.

The rest is an opportunity to recharge for a final sprint the Spits hope will result in OHL and Memorial Cup titles.

“Being able to succeed and win those two things would ultimately make it the dream season,” said Johnston.