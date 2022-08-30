Dream Team duo is taking care of sick kids

Little Bug and Boo have a dream or two.

The Hillsdale duo, aka Lexi, 12, (Bug) and Ryleigh, 10, (Boo), have been fundraising for SickKids hospital since 2018.

Since then, they have raised $14,000.

Their latest venture is hosting a fundraiser at Harvey's and Swiss Chalet in Midland, with 10 percent of all proceeds going towards the 2022 SickKids GetLoud campaign.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, the sisters will sell lemonade across the road at Midland's Canadian Tire from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bug and Boo's Dream Team aims to raise $6,000 to build a new SickKids – as part of the Get Loud fundraising campaign.

Bug and Boo's Dream Team can be found on Instagram and Facebook.