Dreary, soggy weather for the Maritimes breaks for the weekend

A very stagnant weather pattern will continue for the Maritimes into Friday.

The pattern is a combination of stalled low pressure over Ontario, a block in the jet stream and chilly ocean air off the North Atlantic. Cloudy skies and areas of showers, drizzle, and fog are forecast to continue into Friday morning. It’s a cold rain that has been falling as well with high temperatures held in the mid-to-high single digits for most, well below average for early May. In fact, the rain has been so cold it has mixed in with some wet snow for some areas. Snow is expected to mix with the rain for Sydney and areas of Cape Breton Wednesday morning.

The soggy weather does have its benefits. It’s good for rivers, wells and the fire weather index. Coming out of the weekend, there were areas of both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island under burn bans. As of Thursday, those bans have been lifted.

How about some sun though? After a cloudy, foggy, showery start to Friday, there is a chance of some sun breaks late in the day. That is most likely for New Brunswick with Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia more likely to see the cloud break Friday evening and night. Part of that change is a result of a change in wind direction. Instead of the steady east-northeast wind we find ourselves in, the wind becomes more north-northwest. That is more favourable for bringing in a less humid brand of air off the continent.

Regardless, there is reason to be optimistic for more sun on the weekend. With a ridge of high pressure just to the west of the Maritimes, both Saturday and Sunday will likely feature a fair weather mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will start to come up as well. On Saturday, highs are forecast to reach the low-to-mid teens for much of New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton still cooler with highs 6 to 10 degrees. Sunday forecast to have high temperatures in the low-to-mid teens widespread for the Maritimes except 8 to 12 degrees on parts of the coast.

