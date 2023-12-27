Dreary Wednesday in store for Windsor, Ont.

While snow isn’t in Windsor’s upcoming forecast, overcast skies and a chance of rain will make their mark this holiday week.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Wednesday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending this morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of drizzle or rain. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 9 C. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of drizzle or rain. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 5 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 7 C. UV index 1 or low.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High – 1 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 0 C.