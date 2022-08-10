Dresden plans rainbow crosswalk on Main Street

Dresden is getting a new rainbow crosswalk.

The Dresden Community Care Group proposed the installation of a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Main Street and St. George Street.

Councillor Jamie McGrail introduced a motion to council on July 25 and it was approved on Aug. 8.

Funding for the rainbow crosswalk will be covered by the Dresden Community Care Group through fundraising, in collaboration with CK Pride.

Founder of the group, Myriam Armstrong, says she is eager to get started with the fundraising efforts and looks forward to crossing the road towards a more inclusive community.