Dresden woman accused of driving into man’s truck during argument

A 47-year-old Dresden woman is facing charges after police say she rear-ended a man’s truck several times during an argument.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a domestic disturbance in Dresden on Wednesday.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a verbal argument between the couple resulted in the woman smashing items in the home. As the man left the residence, the woman allegedly followed him and rear-ended his truck with her van.

Police say the woman continued to follow the man and hit his truck several times, causing her air bags to deploy.

As the woman was placed under arrest, police say she failed to comply with the officers and resisted.

The Dresden woman was taken into custody and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and resist arrest. She was released pending a future court date of Oct. 20.