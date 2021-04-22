Dresden woman faces more impaired driving charges after passenger dies

Police say a 19-year-old Dresden woman is facing more impaired driving charges after her passenger died in a crash in Chatham-Kent.

On April 12, shortly after midnight, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Longwoods Road west of Louisville.

Police say as a result of the collision, the passenger, Gabrielle Emery, 19, of Dresden was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention of non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police say they believed the woman was driving while under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

Arielle Wall, 19, of Dresden was charged with impaired operation causing death. She was released pending a future court date of April 27, 2021.

The Traffic Management Unit continued the investigation into the cause of this collision. As a result of the evidence gathered, Wall was additionally charged Wednesday with operation while impaired – over 80 causing death, dangerous operation causing death, stunt driving, and speeding. She was released with the same court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.