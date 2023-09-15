Dresden woman found guilty of impaired driving causing death

A Dresden woman has been found guilty of impaired driving causing death and operation while impaired over 80 (milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood) in a Chatham courtroom.

Arielle Wall was convicted on Thursday for the death of 19-year-old Gabrielle Emery, also from Dresden.

Wall was the driver in a single vehicle crash on Longwoods Rd, west of Louisville on April 12, 2021.

Wall’s Lawyer, Ken Marley says his client was found not guilty of a third charge, Dangerous Driving Cause Death.

Wall is scheduled to return to court for sentencing submission on Nov. 7, but Marley believes it’s unlike his client will be sentenced on the same day.

She is also facing charges of stunt driving and speeding under the Highway Traffic Act which will be dealt with in provincial offences court after criminal court case has concluded.