Dress code report to be presented tonight after Oakville teacher wore prosthetic breasts

Details could be coming tonight on a new dress code for staff at the Halton District School Board (HDSB) that was requested after images of an Oakville teacher wearing prosthetic breasts went viral online in September.

The board ordered its director of education to develop the new professionalism policy, which includes a dress code, after the images garnered widespread media attention and dozens of parent complaints last year.

The images showed an Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher wearing large prosthetic breasts, which are covered by clothing, while standing with students in a classroom.

In response to the incident, the board initially ordered its director of education to produce a report on whether it would be advisable to create a formal staff dress code, however the report suggested that implementing one would present a “considerable liability.”

“Even if a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory reasons, it would likely be found to be discriminatory where it adversely affects an employee or group of employees on the basis of their Code-protected grounds,” Superintendent Sari Taha and Director of Education Curtis Ennis wrote in the report.

“Finally, and most importantly, we note that if the employer desires to foster a culture of professionalism, respect, equity and inclusion, a truly reasonable and non-discriminatory dress code or grooming standards would most likely fail to yield the intended results.”

Despite the report’s findings, the board voted unanimously in favour of a motion to create a new professionalism policy at a special board meeting last month.

The board is requesting that a policy outlining expectations, including a “requirement to maintain appropriate professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom,” be presented in March 2023.

The findings of an interim report on the policy will be presented at a HDSB meeting tonight.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto last month, Ennis said the HDSB’s “commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values.”

The new policy, he added, will be informed by employment law firms “with human rights and equity advisors.”

“This commitment and approach will continue to be applied as the HDSB looks to fulfill this motion.”

The photos of the teacher have continued to be widely criticized over the last few months.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce even asked the Ontario College of Teachers to review professional conduct provisions to ensure “the highest stands of professionalism in front of our kids.”

Wednesday’s HDSB meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the J.W. Singleton Education Centre in Burlington.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq.