Dress for Success 'brings on the bling' with fundraising auciton

It's time to "Bring on the Bling" and raise money for Dress For Success.

The Orillia and Barrie Chapter is part of an international, non-profit organization.

In recent years, the agency has helped more than 800 local women with free clothing for a job interview or to start work at a new job. For clients, the support has been life-changing.

Dress for Success has virtual programs now, including the Breakfast Club and Professional Women Group.

Bring on the Bling is a silent, virtual auction running May 1-7 to keep programs going. You can bid on jewelry, as well as gift cards for restaurants and services.

To register for Bring on the Bling, click here. You can learn more about Dress for Success here.