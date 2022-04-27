Dress for Success hosting online jewelry auction to help empower women

Residents in and around Orillia and Barrie can soon bid on designer jewelry while helping to empower women in the community.

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is holding its semi-annual 'Bring on the Bling' online auction from April 28-30. Bidding begins at 9 a.m. Thursday and ends at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The money raised will pay for tools women need to succeed, including professional clothing assistance, a women's group, and a nine-week Breakfast Club that starts next week.

"Dress for Success supports women who are re-entering the workforce in many different ways," said Carolyn Gibson, Dress For Success community outreach coordinator.

"We offer employment suitings, interview suitings, coop suitings, court suitings to individuals who find themselves in need of clothing to get to work. It helps build confidence in women who have barriers to employment."

The Breakfast Club begins in Orillia at 9 a.m. on May 3 and runs every Tuesday until June 28. In Barrie, the program runs from May 4 to June 29.

Dress for Success is a not-for-profit that relies heavily on the community.

"We are very much dependent on the public, and the support from the public has been fantastic over the years," Gibson said.

"'Bring on the Bling' is just another way that we can offer a fundraiser, and it's online so that you can browse at your own will."

You can visit the Dress for Success website to sign up for the 'Bring on the Bling' auction.