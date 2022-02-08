Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie launches program aimed towards unemployed women
Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie begins their nine-week Breakfast Club virtual program on Tuesday.
The program is free and designed to support unemployed or underemployed women actively looking for work.
Participants learn several skills, including setting goals, job interviews, communication, work-life balance and career stepping stones.
They will also learn about continuing education, motivation and meditation, support networks and self-confidence.
Breakfast Club has been running 100 per cent virtually since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Prior to the pandemic, participants would receive headshots and hair and makeup sessions at the completion of the program.
Instead, those who complete the program by attending at least seven of the nine weeks will receive a salon gift card and a grocery gift card.
Dress for Success is a women’s non-profit and provides help to women at critical life transitions of employment or re-employment.
For more information or to register for the program, email carolyn@dfsorilliabarrie.org, call 705-252-9200 or visit the Dress for Success website.
-
'It's a lot of fun': Mystery sculptor leaves snow penguins around St. Marys, Ont.A random act of kindness in the town of St. Marys, Ont. is getting a lot of attention on social media and has become a fun mystery for community members to solve.
-
Rising cost of milk and dairy impacting farmers, families and food banksThe average family of four is expected to spend an extra $200 on dairy this year as milk prices hit new highs.
-
President and CEO of William Osler Health System out after less than two years in the jobThe president and CEO of William Osler Health System is out after less than two years on the job.
-
Manitoba climbers to represent province for first time at competitionTwo Manitoba athletes are slapping on the chalk as they prepare to reach new heights in competitive rock climbing and represent the province at the national level.
-
Threat against Ottawa police headquarters made to police in wrong OttawaA bomb threat directed at the Ottawa Police Service in the capital of Canada ended up first in the hands of police in Ottawa, Ohio.
-
Man charged after holding two men at knifepoint: N.S. RCMPA man is facing various charges, including assault and forcible confinement, after he allegedly held two men at knifepoint in their vehicle in Cape Breton.
-
Suspect arrested after man stabbed in the face, Vancouver police sayA suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked three strangers — including stabbing a man in the face — in downtown Vancouver Monday night.
-
Nearly 16K patients in Waterloo Wellington waiting for procedures amid COVID-19 delaysNearly 16,000 people are waiting for surgeries and procedures in Waterloo Wellington after the pandemic forced hospitals to pause non-emergent services.
-
Black man beaten in attack Edmonton police suspect was 'motivated by hate'Edmonton police are looking for help to arrest a man they say yelled a racial slur before punching and kicking a Black man until he was unconscious.